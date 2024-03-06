Local arts roundup: Music, photography, mirrors, and crows!
We preview a variety of art-related events in the area.
In this roundup, we connect you to the talented artists behind an upcoming music festival, a student photography exhibit, an “infinity” room full of mirrors, giant crows, and more. Our guests:
- Bonnie Choi, D.M.A., director and founder of the Women in Music Festival, adjunct professor in applied music, and associate professor in professional practice, musical theatre, and piano teacher in the Department of Theatre and Dance at Nazareth University
- Diana Rosenblum, Ph.D., composer and lecturer in music competition at the School of Music at Nazareth University
- Elizabeth Call, university archivist for the RIT Archives
- Jessica Marten, curator in charge and curator of American art at the Memorial Art Gallery
- Magnus Champlin, Rochester creative
To learn more about each of the opportunities discussed on the show, please visit the following Women in Music Festival at Nazareth University
"Lens and Legacy" at RIT
"Represent" at the Memorial Art Gallery
"Infinity Mirrored Room" at the Memorial Art Gallery
The work of Magnus Champlin