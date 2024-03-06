Local arts roundup: Music, photography, mirrors, and crows!

We preview a variety of art-related events in the area.

In this roundup, we connect you to the talented artists behind an upcoming music festival, a student photography exhibit, an “infinity” room full of mirrors, giant crows, and more. Our guests:



Bonnie Choi, D.M.A., director and founder of the Women in Music Festival, adjunct professor in applied music, and associate professor in professional practice, musical theatre, and piano teacher in the Department of Theatre and Dance at Nazareth University

Diana Rosenblum, Ph.D., composer and lecturer in music competition at the School of Music at Nazareth University

Elizabeth Call, university archivist for the RIT Archives

Jessica Marten, curator in charge and curator of American art at the Memorial Art Gallery

Magnus Champlin, Rochester creative

To learn more about each of the opportunities discussed on the show, please visit the following Women in Music Festival at Nazareth University

"Lens and Legacy" at RIT

"Represent" at the Memorial Art Gallery

"Infinity Mirrored Room" at the Memorial Art Gallery

The work of Magnus Champlin