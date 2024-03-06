© 2024 WXXI News
Local arts roundup: Music, photography, mirrors, and crows!

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 6, 2024 at 5:33 PM EST
Two women sit at a table in a radio talk studio. The woman on the left has long brown hair and is wearing glasses and a black and white jacket. The woman on the right has short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a pink shirt, and a cream-colored sweater
1 of 15  — Diana Rosenblum and Bonnie Choi on "Connections"
Diana Rosenblum and Bonnie Choi on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Mari Tsuchiya / WXXI News
A woman with short curly red hair wearing a dark jacket stands at a white railing
2 of 15  — Elizabeth Call_portrait.png
Elizabeth Call
RIT
An image of a smiling African American woman wearing a blazer and collared shirt, holding a camera. That image is projected on a wall. Under the image is a table filled with books and photos. A sign reads "Athena Lemon."
3 of 15  — Athena Lemon
Athena Lemon
Athena Lemon / RIT
A black and white photo of a smiling African American woman wearing glasses and a patterned dress
4 of 15  — Augusta Lemon
Augusta Lemon
Athena Lemon / RIT
A wall of photographs labeled "1980s." The photos include color images of an African American family in candid and posed shots, as well as black and white images of political figures from that decade
5 of 15  — Athena ex-1.jpg
Photos from "Lens and Legacy" taken during the 1980s
Athena Lemon / RIT
A black and white photo of a smiling African American woman in a crowd, looking up at a statue of Martin Luther King, Jr.
6 of 15  — Coretta Scott King's reaction to MLK portrait unveiling
Coretta Scott King's reaction to MLK portrait unveiling
Bernie Boston / Bernie Boston collection (RITArt.0110), RIT Archives, Rochester Institute of Technology
Eight African American adults sit together in front of a festive tent; all are smiling at the camera or each other
7 of 15  — Ramsey-Lemon Family
Ramsey-Lemon Family Archive
Ramsey-Lemon Family Archive / Athena Lemon/RIT
A woman and two men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio. The woman to the far left has brown hair and is wearing a blue shirt. The man in the center has a long white beard and is wearing a black t-shirt with a yellow image. The man at right is wearing a grey button down shirt.
8 of 15  — Jessica Marten and Magnus Champlin on "Connections"
Jessica Marten and Magnus Champlin on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Mari Tsuchiya / WXXI News
A red statue of a woman with what appear to be green polka dots. The text, "REPRESENT Great Women Artists at MAG" appears on the wall behind the statue
9 of 15  — Piece by Yayoi Kusama 2
Work by artist Yayoi Kusama
Evan Dawson / WXXI News
A red statue of a woman with what appear to be green polka dots
10 of 15  — Piece by Yayoi Kusama 1
A work by Yayoi Kusama
Evan Dawson / WXXI News
A woman with a red sweater and headphones and a man with a dark button down shirt stand in a room filled with mirrors and silver balls
11 of 15  — Infinity Mirrored Room 1
Megan Mack and Evan Dawson in the Infinity Mirrored Room at the Memorial Art Gallery
Evan Dawson / WXXI News
A woman with a red sweater and a man with a dark button down shirt stand in a room filled with mirrors and silver balls
12 of 15  — Infinity Mirrored Room 2
Megan Mack and Evan Dawson in the Infinity Mirrored Room at the Memorial Art Gallery
Evan Dawson / WXXI News
A man wearing a black jacket and black baseball hat draws a frog with the word "welcome" on a white surface surrounded by a gold frame. The wall on which the frame is mounted is blue.
13 of 15  — Golden Frame.jpg
Magnus Champlin / Provided
Two large purple crows painted on a wall surrounded by smaller painted crows
14 of 15  — Crow Art.jpg
Magnus Champlin / Provided
A man with a long white beard sits below two large purple crows
15 of 15  — Magnus Champlin and Crows.jpg
Magnus Champlin / Provided

We preview a variety of art-related events in the area.

In this roundup, we connect you to the talented artists behind an upcoming music festival, a student photography exhibit, an “infinity” room full of mirrors, giant crows, and more. Our guests:

  • Bonnie Choi, D.M.A., director and founder of the Women in Music Festival, adjunct professor in applied music, and associate professor in professional practice, musical theatre, and piano teacher in the Department of Theatre and Dance at Nazareth University
  • Diana Rosenblum, Ph.D., composer and lecturer in music competition at the School of Music at Nazareth University
  • Elizabeth Call, university archivist for the RIT Archives
  • Jessica Marten, curator in charge and curator of American art at the Memorial Art Gallery
  • Magnus Champlin, Rochester creative

To learn more about each of the opportunities discussed on the show, please visit the following Women in Music Festival at Nazareth University
"Lens and Legacy" at RIT
"Represent" at the Memorial Art Gallery
"Infinity Mirrored Room" at the Memorial Art Gallery
The work of Magnus Champlin

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
