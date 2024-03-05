How to navigate the social side of retirement

Data shows 2024 will be a record year when it comes to the number of people in the U.S. turning 65. Many of those Americans will be considering retirement. But as some retirees will say, the process isn’t simple.

While navigating the social side of the issue, some retirees have told us they’ve struggled with finding purpose and feeling relevant. Others have said they are living their best lives.

We talk to experts and recent retirees about how to approach retirement – from how to balance interests, to how to find joy and purpose, to what they want future retirees to know as they consider the process.

Our guests:



Sally Ward, professional certified coach with Ward Leadership

Susan Friedman*, M.D., geriatrician and professor in the Department of Medicine at Highland Hospital

Adele Fico, recent retiree and performing arts professional

Laura Garrison, recent retiree and former vice president of development for WXXI and the Little Theatre

Rodney Young, recent retiree and former senior community relationship manager/AALDP coordinator at United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes, Inc.

*To learn more about Highland Lifestyle Medicine (as mentioned by Dr. Friedman), click here.