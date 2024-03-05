© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

How to navigate the social side of retirement

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 5, 2024 at 3:08 PM EST
Three women and one man all wearing headphones sit around a table in a radio talk studio. The woman front left is wearing a black sweater and purple and green blouse. The woman front right is searing a black and white leopard print blouse. The woman back left is wearing a pink and white striped sweater. The man back right is wearing a blue button down shirt and a black blazer.
Evan Dawson
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Adele Fico, Sally Ward, (background) Laura Garrison, and Rodney Young on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Data shows 2024 will be a record year when it comes to the number of people in the U.S. turning 65. Many of those Americans will be considering retirement. But as some retirees will say, the process isn’t simple.

While navigating the social side of the issue, some retirees have told us they’ve struggled with finding purpose and feeling relevant. Others have said they are living their best lives.

We talk to experts and recent retirees about how to approach retirement – from how to balance interests, to how to find joy and purpose, to what they want future retirees to know as they consider the process.

Our guests:

  • Sally Ward, professional certified coach with Ward Leadership
  • Susan Friedman*, M.D., geriatrician and professor in the Department of Medicine at Highland Hospital
  • Adele Fico, recent retiree and performing arts professional
  • Laura Garrison, recent retiree and former vice president of development for WXXI and the Little Theatre
  • Rodney Young, recent retiree and former senior community relationship manager/AALDP coordinator at United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes, Inc.

*To learn more about Highland Lifestyle Medicine (as mentioned by Dr. Friedman), click here.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack