How can you celebrate the eclipse?
The total solar eclipse is just over a month away.
“Totality” will be just shy of four minutes, but you can participate in a variety of eclipse-related events throughout the community to continue the celebration.
This hour, we preview some of those events. Our guests:
- Deb Ross, chair of the Rochester Eclipse Task Force
- Dan Schneiderman, eclipse partnership coordinator for the Rochester Museum and Science Center
- Dan Mason, general manager of the Rochester Red Wings
- Allie Hargrave, cultural and historic interpreter at Ganondagan State Historic Site
- John Urlaub, founder of Rohrbach Brewery
- Nate Smith, communications manager for the George Eastman Museum
- Julie Izzo Niedzwick, director of events and marketing at Stokoe Farms