Connections
How can you celebrate the eclipse?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 1, 2024 at 2:56 PM EST
Three people sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman wearing a blue patterned dress; a man wearing a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt; and a man holding a poster with an illustration of Rochester buildings and an eclipse. The poster says "Total Solar Eclipse April 8 2024 Rochester New York."
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
Deb Ross and Dan Schneiderman on "Connections"

The total solar eclipse is just over a month away.

“Totality” will be just shy of four minutes, but you can participate in a variety of eclipse-related events throughout the community to continue the celebration.

This hour, we preview some of those events. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
