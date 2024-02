The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra's 2024-2025 season reveal

Mona Seghatoleslami

The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra is revealing its 2024-2025 season on WXXI Radio and in CITY Magazine.

In this pre-recorded conversation, guest host and Classical 91.5 Music Director, Host, and Producer Mona Seghatoleslami talks with RPO Music Director Andreas Delfs and Principal Pops Conductor Jeff Tyzik about the new season. We also listen to the radio debut of a brand new piece of music – composed by Tyzik – in honor of the upcoming eclipse.

Our guests: