The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra's 2024-2025 season reveal

Mona Seghatoleslami

The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra is revealing its 2024-2025 season on WXXI Radio and in CITY Magazine.

In this pre-recorded conversation, guest host and Classical 91.5 Music Director, Host, and Producer Mona Seghatoleslami﻿ talks with RPO Music Director Andreas Delfs and Principal Pops Conductor Jeff Tyzik about the new season. We also listen to the radio debut of a brand new piece of music – composed by Tyzik – in honor of the upcoming eclipse.

Our guests:

