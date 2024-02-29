© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra's 2024-2025 season reveal

By Mona Seghatoleslami,
Megan Mack
Published February 29, 2024 at 1:55 PM EST
A wide shot of an orchestra
1 of 3  — RPO2425_2_CREDIT SMILLIEPHOTO.COM.jpg
Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra
smilliephoto.com / Provided
A man with white hair and his eyes closed wearing a tuxedo and raising a conductor's baton
2 of 3  — ANDREAS2425_CREDIT ALEX CASSETTI.jpg
Andreas Delfs
Alex Cassetti / Provided
A smiling man wearing a blue patterned suit and brown glasses
3 of 3  — TYZIK2425_CREDIT ERICH CAMPING.jpg
Jeff Tyzik
Erich Camping / Provided
Mona Seghatoleslami
Mona Seghatoleslami

The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra is revealing its 2024-2025 season on WXXI Radio and in CITY Magazine.

In this pre-recorded conversation, guest host and Classical 91.5 Music Director, Host, and Producer Mona Seghatoleslami﻿ talks with RPO Music Director Andreas Delfs and Principal Pops Conductor Jeff Tyzik about the new season. We also listen to the radio debut of a brand new piece of music – composed by Tyzik – in honor of the upcoming eclipse.

Our guests:

Connections
Mona Seghatoleslami
Mona Seghatoleslami﻿ is the host and producer on WXXI Classical 91.5 FM weekdays from 3 to 7 p.m. She also hosts the lunchtime concert series Live From Hochstein at 12:10 p.m. Wednesdays, interviews musicians, produces special programs, and works on any project she can find that helps connect people and music in our community through WXXI.
See stories by Mona Seghatoleslami
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack