The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra's 2024-2025 season reveal
1 of 3 — RPO2425_2_CREDIT SMILLIEPHOTO.COM.jpg
Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra
smilliephoto.com / Provided
2 of 3 — ANDREAS2425_CREDIT ALEX CASSETTI.jpg
Andreas Delfs
Alex Cassetti / Provided
3 of 3 — TYZIK2425_CREDIT ERICH CAMPING.jpg
Jeff Tyzik
Erich Camping / Provided
The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra is revealing its 2024-2025 season on WXXI Radio and in CITY Magazine.
In this pre-recorded conversation, guest host and Classical 91.5 Music Director, Host, and Producer Mona Seghatoleslami talks with RPO Music Director Andreas Delfs and Principal Pops Conductor Jeff Tyzik about the new season. We also listen to the radio debut of a brand new piece of music – composed by Tyzik – in honor of the upcoming eclipse.
Our guests:
- Andreas Delfs, music director of the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra
- Jeff Tyzik, principal pops conductor for the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra