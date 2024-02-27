How OB-GYNs are adapting to new abortion laws across states

The rapidly changing legal landscape for abortion and reproductive health has caused confusion in many states.

Alabama clinics are halting IVF treatment after the state's high court ruled that frozen embryos deserve the same protections and rights as human beings. Texas doctors are hesitant to discuss how dangerous pregnancy can be for high-risk patients. Women who are dealing with miscarriage are crossing state lines just to get treatment.

Our guests discuss their work, along with New York State's place in this changing system.

In studio:

