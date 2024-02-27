© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

How OB-GYNs are adapting to new abortion laws across states

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 27, 2024 at 3:02 PM EST
Two women wearing headphones smile in a radio talk studio
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
Dr. Stacy Sun and Dr. Ponnila Marinescu on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, February 27, 2024

The rapidly changing legal landscape for abortion and reproductive health has caused confusion in many states.

Alabama clinics are halting IVF treatment after the state's high court ruled that frozen embryos deserve the same protections and rights as human beings. Texas doctors are hesitant to discuss how dangerous pregnancy can be for high-risk patients. Women who are dealing with miscarriage are crossing state lines just to get treatment.

Our guests discuss their work, along with New York State's place in this changing system.

In studio:

  • Ponnila Marinescu, M.D., high-risk OBGYN provider
  • Stacy Sun, M.D., OBGYN generalist provider with a specialty in abortion and contraception
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack