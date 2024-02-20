© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

Discussing the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, and previewing the documentary, "War in Ukraine: A View from Inside"

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 20, 2024 at 2:46 PM EST
Four men wearing headphones sit around a table in a radio studio
1 of 1  — (foreground) Randy Stone, (background) Mikhail Gershteyn, and Matt Lenoe on Connections.png
(foreground) Randy Stone, (background) Mikhail Gershteyn, and Matt Lenoe on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, February 20, 2024
David Griffin / WXXI News

The death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has sparked protests, concern, and discussion around the world.

One of our guests knew Navalny personally and has been similarly targeted for expressing dissent in his native Russia. We talk about what we’ve learned in the last week.

We also discuss a forthcoming documentary about war in Ukraine – “War in Ukraine: A View from Inside” – produced by our WXXI colleague, Mikhail Gershteyn.

Our guests:

  • Dmitry Bykov, inaugural Scholar in Exile in the Humanities Center at the University of Rochester
  • Mikhail Gershteyn, native of Ukraine, documentary filmmaker, and senior operations technician and external client services manager at WXXI
  • Matthew Lenoe, Ph.D., associate professor of history at the University of Rochester
  • Randy Stone, Ph.D., director of the Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies at the University of Rochester
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
