Discussing the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, and previewing the documentary, "War in Ukraine: A View from Inside"
(foreground) Randy Stone, (background) Mikhail Gershteyn, and Matt Lenoe on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, February 20, 2024
The death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has sparked protests, concern, and discussion around the world.
One of our guests knew Navalny personally and has been similarly targeted for expressing dissent in his native Russia. We talk about what we’ve learned in the last week.
We also discuss a forthcoming documentary about war in Ukraine – “War in Ukraine: A View from Inside” – produced by our WXXI colleague, Mikhail Gershteyn.
Our guests:
- Dmitry Bykov, inaugural Scholar in Exile in the Humanities Center at the University of Rochester
- Mikhail Gershteyn, native of Ukraine, documentary filmmaker, and senior operations technician and external client services manager at WXXI
- Matthew Lenoe, Ph.D., associate professor of history at the University of Rochester
- Randy Stone, Ph.D., director of the Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies at the University of Rochester