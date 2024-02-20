Discussing the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, and previewing the documentary, "War in Ukraine: A View from Inside"

The death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has sparked protests, concern, and discussion around the world.

One of our guests knew Navalny personally and has been similarly targeted for expressing dissent in his native Russia. We talk about what we’ve learned in the last week.

We also discuss a forthcoming documentary about war in Ukraine – “War in Ukraine: A View from Inside” – produced by our WXXI colleague, Mikhail Gershteyn.

Our guests:

