2024 Oscars preview

It’s our annual Oscars preview.

While some of the initial headlines about this year’s awards were dominated by why critics think “Barbie” actor Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig were “snubbed,” the buzz now is about how 2023 was a strong year for films.

What will we see on the Oscar winner list? What deserves to win? And what are your Oscar picks?

We discuss it all with our guests:

