Connections
2024 Oscars preview

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 20, 2024 at 3:04 PM EST
Scott Pukos and Adam Lubitow on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, February 20, 2024

It’s our annual Oscars preview.

While some of the initial headlines about this year’s awards were dominated by why critics think “Barbie” actor Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig were “snubbed,” the buzz now is about how 2023 was a strong year for films.

What will we see on the Oscar winner list? What deserves to win? And what are your Oscar picks?

We discuss it all with our guests:

  • Scott Pukos, director of communications for the Little Theatre
  • Adam Lubitow, programming director for the Anomaly Film Festival
  • Amy Adrion, award-winning film director and writer whose work has screened at the Sundance, SXSW, and Tribeca Film Festivals and on national television; and assistant professor in the School of Film and Animation at RIT
