Understanding home reassessments in the City of Rochester
When a home is reassessed, what does that mean for the homeowner and the community in which it’s located?
As WXXI has reported, many home assessments in the City of Rochester have recently changed. The city wants to help community members understand the factors that go into these changes and they impact they will have.
This hour, we explore it all with our guests:
- Gino Fanelli, City Hall reporter for WXXI News
- Mike Zazzara, assessor for the City of Rochester
- Enza Mineo, deputy assessor for the City of Rochester
- Suzanne Warren, budget director for the City of Rochester
- Angela Rollins, director of the Office of Financial Empowerment at the City of Rochester