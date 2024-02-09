© 2024 WXXI News
Connections
Who should fill the federal judge seat in the Western New York District?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 9, 2024 at 2:13 PM EST
Two men and two women sit around a table in a radio talk studio: (foreground) Langston McFadden, (background) Josie Shepard Wilson, Peachie L. Jones, and (right) Evan Dawson
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Langston McFadden, (background) Josie Shepard Wilson, and Peachie L. Jones on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, February 9, 2024

Advocates from local bar associations are calling on Senator Chuck Schumer to consider their recommendations for how to fill a federal judge seat with a lifetime appointment.

The seat in the Western District of New York was recently vacated by Judge Frank Geraci, who assumed the status of Senior Judge. President Biden is responsible for nominating a new judge, and the Senate will confirm it.

This hour, our guests discuss their recommendations, the position, and the impact it has on the district.

Our guests:

