Filmmaker Robert Bilheimer and researcher Jesús de la Torre on "forced migration"

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 9, 2024 at 2:12 PM EST
Two men sit at a table in a radio talk studio: Robert Bilheimer and Evan Dawson
1 of 2  — Robert Bilheimer on Connections
Robert Bilheimer on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, February 9, 2024
David Griffin / WXXI News
Two men stand side-by-side in front of a building and trees
2 of 2  — Jesús de la Torre and Robert Bilheimer
Jesús de la Torre and Robert Bilheimer
Provided

Academy-Award nominated documentary filmmaker Robert Bilheimer joins us to discuss his work, and his extended time at the border.

Bilheimer has turned his lens on what he calls "forced migration," and particularly on the children whose lives have been torn apart.

We discuss what he has seen, and what he is creating in his next film to share with the public.

Our guests:

