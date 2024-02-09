Filmmaker Robert Bilheimer and researcher Jesús de la Torre on "forced migration"
Robert Bilheimer on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, February 9, 2024
Jesús de la Torre and Robert Bilheimer
Academy-Award nominated documentary filmmaker Robert Bilheimer joins us to discuss his work, and his extended time at the border.
Bilheimer has turned his lens on what he calls "forced migration," and particularly on the children whose lives have been torn apart.
We discuss what he has seen, and what he is creating in his next film to share with the public.
Our guests:
- Robert Bilheimer, filmmaker with Worldwide Documentaries
- Jesús de la Torre, research fellow at Hope Border Institute