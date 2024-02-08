Discussing the Cameron Cuts Barber Apprenticeship Program
The Cameron Cuts Barber Apprenticeship Program is a workforce development project of Cameron Community Ministries. The tuition-free program launched last summer and has already doubled in size. In addition to the training, the program provides access to social supports, childcare, clothing, and more.
This hour, we discuss the program and the broader impact it is expected to have in the community.
Our guests:
- Derick Singleton, manger and master barber at Cameron Cuts
- Adryan Robles, barber apprentice
- Jonathan Hardin, director of community engagement at Cameron Community Ministries