Discussing the Cameron Cuts Barber Apprenticeship Program

Published February 8, 2024 at 3:37 PM EST
(foreground) Adryan Robles, (background) Jonathan Hardin, and Derick Singleton on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, February 8. 2024

The Cameron Cuts Barber Apprenticeship Program is a workforce development project of Cameron Community Ministries. The tuition-free program launched last summer and has already doubled in size. In addition to the training, the program provides access to social supports, childcare, clothing, and more.

This hour, we discuss the program and the broader impact it is expected to have in the community.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
