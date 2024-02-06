© 2024 WXXI News
Discussing the RTÉ podcast "Runaway Joe" and the case of accused killer Joseph Maloney

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 6, 2024 at 2:36 PM EST
In 1967, a murder case made headlines in Rochester. A man named Joseph Maloney was charged with first degree murder in the death of his wife, June. But since then, Maloney has been on the run. For decades, he lived under an assumed name, Michael O’Shea, in Ireland.

Maloney is wanted by the FBI, and the producers of a new podcast hope to aid in the search. RTÉ’s “Runaway Joe” tells the story of Joseph Maloney – from Rochester to Ireland to other parts of the world. We sit down with the team behind the podcast to discuss the case and where it stands.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
