Discussing the RTÉ podcast "Runaway Joe" and the case of accused killer Joseph Maloney

In 1967, a murder case made headlines in Rochester. A man named Joseph Maloney was charged with first degree murder in the death of his wife, June. But since then, Maloney has been on the run. For decades, he lived under an assumed name, Michael O’Shea, in Ireland.

Maloney is wanted by the FBI, and the producers of a new podcast hope to aid in the search. RTÉ’s “Runaway Joe” tells the story of Joseph Maloney – from Rochester to Ireland to other parts of the world. We sit down with the team behind the podcast to discuss the case and where it stands.

Our guests:

