Discussing the possible impact of expanding the Seneca Meadows Landfill

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 5, 2024 at 3:17 PM EST
The Seneca Meadows Landfill in Seneca Falls.
1 of 3  — seneca meadows landfill tom magnarelli.jpg
The Seneca Meadows Landfill in Seneca Falls.
Tom Magnarelli / WRVO News
A woman with shoulder-length brown hair and a black jacket looking into the distance; grass and a lake are in the background
2 of 3  — Yvonne Taylor
Yvonne Taylor
Kelly Gampbell / Provided
Assemblymember Anna Kelles speaks to a group in Geneva
3 of 3  — Assemblymember Anna Kelles in Geneva
Assemblymember Anna Kelles speaks to a group in Geneva
Greg Cotterill / Finger Lakes Daily News

A coalition of lawmakers, residents, and business owners have united to ask New York State to deny a bid to expand the state's largest landfill.

The Seneca Meadows Landfill takes in 6,000 tons of trash each day, and has been scheduled to stop expansion in 2025. But the Texas-based owner of the landfill has asked for a new permit to keep adding trash until 2040. The proposal would expand the landfill by 47 acres, and increase the height of the landfill by another 70 feet.

We discuss the possible impact of expanding the landfill.

Our guests:

*Note: We reached out to a number of potential guests who support the expansion of the landfill, but none were interested or available to participate in the discussion.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
