Discussing the possible impact of expanding the Seneca Meadows Landfill

A coalition of lawmakers, residents, and business owners have united to ask New York State to deny a bid to expand the state's largest landfill.

The Seneca Meadows Landfill takes in 6,000 tons of trash each day, and has been scheduled to stop expansion in 2025. But the Texas-based owner of the landfill has asked for a new permit to keep adding trash until 2040. The proposal would expand the landfill by 47 acres, and increase the height of the landfill by another 70 feet.

We discuss the possible impact of expanding the landfill.

Our guests:



*Note: We reached out to a number of potential guests who support the expansion of the landfill, but none were interested or available to participate in the discussion.