Connections
What makes for a good podcast?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 31, 2024 at 3:09 PM EST
Five people sit around a table in a radio studio: (foreground) Wade Reed, Matt Austin, (background) Molly Darling, Chris Lindstrom, and (right) Evan Dawson
Mari Tsuchiya
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Wade Reed, Matt Austin, (background) Molly Darling, and Chris Lindstrom on "Connections"(foreground) Wade Reed, Matt Austin, (background) Molly Darling, and Chris Lindstrom on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, January 31, 2024

It’s a question we explore with our guests, who are part of a new regional podcast network. Podcast hosts Chris Lindstrom and Matt Austin launched the Lunchadornetwork earlier this week. It’s an opportunity for creative people in the local arts and food and beverage scenes to collaborate on content and share their expertise and stories with the community.

This hour, we discuss the new network and work of the people behind it. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
