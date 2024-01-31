© 2024 WXXI News
The Landmark Society of Western New York's 2024 "Five to Revive"

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 31, 2024 at 4:20 PM EST
The Landmark Society of Western New York has selected its “Five to Revive” for 2024.

The annual list includes five historic properties or themes selected for rehabilitation. This year's five are the Vacuum Oil site in Rochester, Naples Memorial Town Hall, the Palmyra-Macedon Aqueduct, the Warsaw Park Street Train Depot, and grassroots preservation organizations (a thematic listing).

We discuss this year’s list and the state of historic preservation in our region with our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
