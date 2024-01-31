The Landmark Society of Western New York's 2024 "Five to Revive"

The Landmark Society of Western New York has selected its “Five to Revive” for 2024.

The annual list includes five historic properties or themes selected for rehabilitation. This year's five are the Vacuum Oil site in Rochester, Naples Memorial Town Hall, the Palmyra-Macedon Aqueduct, the Warsaw Park Street Train Depot, and grassroots preservation organizations (a thematic listing).

We discuss this year’s list and the state of historic preservation in our region with our guests:

