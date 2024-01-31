The Landmark Society of Western New York's 2024 "Five to Revive"
Vacuum Oil Campus
Vacuum Oil Campus
Vacuum Oil Campus
Naples Memorial Town Hall
Naples Memorial Town Hall
Naples Memorial Town Hall
Naples Memorial Town Hall
Naples Memorial Town Hall
Palmyra-Macedon Aqueduct
Palmyra-Macedon Aqueduct
Warsaw Park Street Train Depot
Warsaw Park Street Train Depot
Warsaw Park Street Train Depot
State Street in Nunda; an example of a site that can benefit from the work of a grassroots preservation organization
The Landmark Society of Western New York has selected its “Five to Revive” for 2024.
The annual list includes five historic properties or themes selected for rehabilitation. This year's five are the Vacuum Oil site in Rochester, Naples Memorial Town Hall, the Palmyra-Macedon Aqueduct, the Warsaw Park Street Train Depot, and grassroots preservation organizations (a thematic listing).
We discuss this year’s list and the state of historic preservation in our region with our guests:
- Wayne Goodman, executive director of the Landmark Society of Western New York
- Larry Francer, associate director of preservation at the Landmark Society of Western New York
- Jeff Iovannone, preservation planner for the Landmark Society of Western New York
- John B. Cowley, Naples town supervisor
- Mayor Malik Evans, City of Rochester
- Barb Morrissey, president of the Warsaw Historical Society