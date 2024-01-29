© 2024 WXXI News
How should organizations build the next coalition of leaders?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 29, 2024 at 2:45 PM EST
Four people sit around a table in a radio studio: (foreground) Kim Gaylord, Brett Davis, (background) Elaine Spaull, Heather Wohaska, and (right) Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Kim Gaylord, Brett Davis, (background) Elaine Spaull, and Heather Wohaska on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, January 29, 2024

How are organizations building the next coalition of leaders?

Last month, Fortune made a case for more age diversity in leadership positions. According to the publication, “The average hiring age of CEOs at Fortune 500 and S&P 500 companies has risen dramatically over the past two decades—from 46 years old to 55 years old.” The trend is also reflected in political leadership, with the average of a U.S. Senator increasing from 54 to 63.

This hour, our guests discuss their efforts to create a path for the next generation. Our guests:

*To learn more about the Center for Youth Associate Board's "Fit with Friends" event, click here.
**To learn more about the volleyball tournament hosted by the Junior Builders Exchange, click here.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
