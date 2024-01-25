© 2024 WXXI News
Dialogue on Disability: Journalist Emyle Watkins on the language surrounding disability

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 25, 2024 at 3:50 PM EST
Recently on Connections, we talked with a local teenager who said, “A lot of people base me off my epilepsy, like…he’s that one epileptic kid. That’s what I’m known as at my school. I just want to be known as a person, not that one epileptic kid.”

Award-winning multimedia journalist Emyle Watkins has a passion for helping to break down the kinds of stigma and stereotypes experienced by that local teen. Watkins identifies as disabled and neurodivergent. She covers the disability community for WBFO in Buffalo and leads training sessions for communities across the country.

This hour, Watkins joins us for a conversation about language, so-called “inspiration porn,” and how to help all people become more inclusive communicators. It's part of WXXI's Dialogue on Disability Week.

Our guest:

This story is reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk and is part of Dialogue on Disability Week — a partnership between WXXI and Al Sigl Community of Agencies — in conjunction with the Herman and Margaret Schwartz Community Series.

