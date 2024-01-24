© 2024 WXXI News
Connections
Connections

Dialogue on Disability: How to eliminate barriers to accessible housing and transportation

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 24, 2024
(foreground) Chris Hilderbrant and (background) Marisa Geitner on "Connections"
1 of 1  — (foreground) Chris Hilderbrant and (background) Marisa Geitner on Connections.jpg
(foreground) Chris Hilderbrant and (background) Marisa Geitner on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Mari Tsuchiya / WXXI News

It’s Dialogue on Disability Week. The annual initiative – a partnership with the Al Sigl Community of Agencies – is designed to stimulate community dialogue about the perspectives and abilities of people with physical, developmental, and intellectual disabilities.

When Courtney Davis became ill with a rare condition, she learned almost overnight what the disability community has to contend with. One of the challenges was simply convincing her property manager to remove snow from sidewalks and walkways.

During this conversation, we talk about the sometimes overlooked daily obstacles faced by people with disabilities when it comes to housing and transportation, and we discuss how to advocate for change.

Our guests:

This story is reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk.

