Local Bills fans on their heartbreak and Bills fandom
(foreground) Jeanne Fisher, (background) Sean Corcoran, and Joe Sayre
Kristen Kimmick
Western New York has been in a collective haze since Sunday night, when the Buffalo Bills lost in heart-breaking fashion. It has become an annual rite for Bills fans.
So this hour, we ask: why do we do this to ourselves? Why do we become fans? What benefits do we gain? And why can't the Bills get past Kansas City?
Our guests are longtime Bills fans: