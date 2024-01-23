© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

Local Bills fans on their heartbreak and Bills fandom

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 23, 2024 at 2:41 PM EST
(foreground) Jeanne Fisher, (background) Sean Corcoran, and Joe Sayre on "Connections"
(foreground) Jeanne Fisher, (background) Sean Corcoran, and Joe Sayre on "Connections"
(foreground) Jeanne Fisher, (background) Sean Corcoran, and Joe Sayre on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, January 23, 2024
David Griffin / WXXI News
Kristen Kimmick
Kristen Kimmick
Kristen Kimmick
Provided

Western New York has been in a collective haze since Sunday night, when the Buffalo Bills lost in heart-breaking fashion. It has become an annual rite for Bills fans.

So this hour, we ask: why do we do this to ourselves? Why do we become fans? What benefits do we gain? And why can't the Bills get past Kansas City?

Our guests are longtime Bills fans:

