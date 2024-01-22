Why are Americans becoming less confident in higher education?

New polling shows brutal numbers for American higher education.

Gallup finds that the percentage of Americans who have confidence in higher ed has fallen from 57 percent to 36 percent in a decade. Nearly half of American parents say they would prefer not to send their kids to a four-year college program -- even if there were no financial obstacles.

One emerging idea is that higher education has to be more flexible, with shorter degree programs and more credentialing in growing or so-called "alternative" fields. But how?

Our guests have thought a great deal about this. They include:

