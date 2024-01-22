Dialogue on Disability: Previewing the docuseries, "Inside Our Autistic Minds"

It’s Dialogue on Disability Week. The annual initiative – a partnership with the Al Sigl Community of Agencies – is designed to stimulate community dialogue about the perspectives and abilities of people with physical, developmental, and intellectual disabilities.

This hour, we preview the docuseries “Inside Our Autistic Minds” with local young people. In the two-part series that will air on WXXI-TV, host Chris Packham – who has autism – helps other people with autism demonstrate how their minds work. In the program, Packham says, “I think that the wider world still doesn’t understand what it means to be autistic. And this is a problem for those of us who already feel excluded, different, like we don’t fit it….I felt completely misunderstood; like no one understood what was going on inside my head.”

Our guests are artists, musicians, and creators who help us see the world – and their art – through their eyes. In studio:



This story is reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk.