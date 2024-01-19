© 2024 WXXI News
Connections
Cold cases and their impact

By Gino Fanelli
Published January 19, 2024 at 2:30 PM EST
Tom Cassidy and Terry Dearcop on Connections with guest host Gino Fanelli on 1/19/2024
Jason Milton
/
WXXI News
Gino Fanelli
Since 1969, about a quarter of Rochester's 2,000 homicides have gone unsolved. In some cases, the killer is a true mystery. In others, there is a prime suspect who eludes capture through a failure to secure sufficient evidence. But for the surviving families, the impact is the same: a lack of closure.

Our conversation this hour, led by guest host Gino Fanelli, who has done extensive reporting on cold cases, will focus on the investigative process, and the impact that an unsolved homicide has on those left behind. Our guests:

  • RPD homicide detective Terry Dearcop
  • RPD homicide detective Tom Cassidy
  • Carol Hallenbeck, mother of James Hallenbeck, who was shot and killed in 2022
  • Paul Vasconcellos, father of Paulie Vasconcellos, who was shot and killed in 2010
Gino Fanelli
Gino Fanelli covers City Hall. He joined the staff as a reporter in 2019 by way of the Rochester Business Journal, and formerly served as a watchdog reporter for Gannett in Maryland and a stringer for the Associated Press.
