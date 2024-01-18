© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Millennials on coming of age in the digital world

By Leah Stacy
Published January 18, 2024 at 2:30 PM EST
Johanna Lester, Danielle Raymo and Mike McGinnis on Connections with guest host Leah Stacy
Katie Epner
/
WXXI News
Johanna Lester, Danielle Raymo and Mike McGinnis on Connections with guest host Leah Stacy
Leah Stacy, CITY magazine editor
Leah Stacy, CITY magazine editor

We have a conversation inspired by the latest New Yorker magazine weekend column about coming of age at the dawn of the social internet.

Guest host Leah Stacy sits down with a handful of millennials — one who ran a social media conference, and two who have worked extensively in and around social media — to discuss their first experiences online and how it’s going now, almost 20 years later.

Our guests:

Connections
Leah Stacy
Leah Stacy is CITY magazine's editor.
See stories by Leah Stacy