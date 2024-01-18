Millennials on coming of age in the digital world
We have a conversation inspired by the latest New Yorker magazine weekend column about coming of age at the dawn of the social internet.
Guest host Leah Stacy sits down with a handful of millennials — one who ran a social media conference, and two who have worked extensively in and around social media — to discuss their first experiences online and how it’s going now, almost 20 years later.
Our guests:
- Johanna Lester, communications professional
- Mike McGinnis, customer success manager at Slate and internet sensation
- Danielle Raymo, account manager at Helen + Gertrude and owner of Rochester Brainery