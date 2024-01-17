Discussing the latest in back pain prevention and management
Data shows 80 percent of Americans will experience back pain at some point in their lives.
An upcoming event at the Rochester Academy of Medicine will explore the latest in pain management and rehabilitation techniques.
This hour, we’re joined by experts who help us understand the range of options for back pain prevention and management, and they take your questions.
Our guests:
- Leslie Lange, DC, chiropractor, and owner and director at Greater Rochester Chiropractic
- Patrick Reid, M.D., neurosurgeon at Rochester Regional Health System
- James Snyder, M.D., assistant professor of clinical physical medicine and rehabilitation and clinical orthopaedics at the University of Rochester Medical Center
- Kali Spoto LaRue, DPT, physical therapist and owner of STAR Physical Therapy