Assemblymember Sarah Clark on the 2024 New York State of the State

On Tuesday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul delivered her State of the State address. As reported by WXXI Capitol Bureau Chief Karen DeWitt, “Hochul addressed the sense of unease that New Yorkers feel about the economy and crime.” Her remarks included proposals for improving access to housing, health care, and more.

We’ve invited all local state lawmakers to weigh in on the State of the State. Our series of conversations with representatives begins this hour with Assemblymember Sarah Clark. She joins us in studio to discuss her takeaways from the address.

Our guest:

