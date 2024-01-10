© 2024 WXXI News
Connections
Rev. Stephen Cady, senior minister at Asbury First United Methodist Church

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 10, 2024 at 5:41 PM EST
Stephen Cady on "Connections"
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
Stephen Cady on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Rev. Stephen Cady, senior minister at Asbury First United Methodist Church, is preparing for a big change.

Next month, Cady will leave Rochester to lead a divinity school in Texas. His last day preaching at Asbury will be January 21.

Cady is a well-respected church leader who has been outspoken about the church’s split over bans on same-sex marriage and LGBTQ ordination. Throughout his 12 years at Asbury, Cady and his congregation have opened the doors to welcome all people. Asbury will host its first same-sex marriage on Saturday.

This hour, we sit down with Cady to discuss his work in Rochester, the current state of the Methodist church, and the impact he’s had on the community.

Our guest:

