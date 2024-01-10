© 2024 WXXI News
Does Generation Z get a bad rap?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 10, 2024 at 5:25 PM EST
(foreground) Kevyn Rustici and (background) Adrienne Schleigh on "Connections"
(foreground) Kevyn Rustici and (background) Adrienne Schleigh on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Simon Lenoe
Simon Lenoe
Jacob Hubbard
Jacob Hubbard
Does Generation Z get a bad rap? The grouping refers to people born between the years 1997 and 2012 (ages 12 to 27).

In a recent interview with the Guardian, Foster did some cheerleading of Gen Z, but also said, “They’re really annoying, especially in the workplace. They’re like, ‘Nah, I’m not feeling it today, I’m gonna come in at 10.30am.’ Or, like, in emails, I’ll tell them this is all grammatically incorrect, did you not check your spelling? And they’re like, ‘Why would I do that, isn’t that kind of limiting?’”

This hour, we discuss her comments with members of Generation Z, who are colloquially known as “zoomers.”

Our guests:

  • Kseniya Kalaur, digital strategist for WXXI
  • Simon Tsuchiya Lenoe, graduate student at the University of Chicago
  • Eric Lang, software engineer
  • Jacob Hubbard, small business retail employee
  • Adrienne Schleigh, senior director of HR strategic placements for HR Works
  • Kevyn Rustici, area vice president of strategic human capital consultant at Gallagher
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
