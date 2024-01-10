Does Generation Z get a bad rap?
(foreground) Kevyn Rustici and (background) Adrienne Schleigh on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Simon Lenoe
Jacob Hubbard
Does Generation Z get a bad rap? The grouping refers to people born between the years 1997 and 2012 (ages 12 to 27).
In a recent interview with the Guardian, Foster did some cheerleading of Gen Z, but also said, “They’re really annoying, especially in the workplace. They’re like, ‘Nah, I’m not feeling it today, I’m gonna come in at 10.30am.’ Or, like, in emails, I’ll tell them this is all grammatically incorrect, did you not check your spelling? And they’re like, ‘Why would I do that, isn’t that kind of limiting?’”
This hour, we discuss her comments with members of Generation Z, who are colloquially known as “zoomers.”
Our guests:
- Kseniya Kalaur, digital strategist for WXXI
- Simon Tsuchiya Lenoe, graduate student at the University of Chicago
- Eric Lang, software engineer
- Jacob Hubbard, small business retail employee
- Adrienne Schleigh, senior director of HR strategic placements for HR Works
- Kevyn Rustici, area vice president of strategic human capital consultant at Gallagher