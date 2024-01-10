Does Generation Z get a bad rap? The grouping refers to people born between the years 1997 and 2012 (ages 12 to 27).

In a recent interview with the Guardian, Foster did some cheerleading of Gen Z, but also said, “They’re really annoying, especially in the workplace. They’re like, ‘Nah, I’m not feeling it today, I’m gonna come in at 10.30am.’ Or, like, in emails, I’ll tell them this is all grammatically incorrect, did you not check your spelling? And they’re like, ‘Why would I do that, isn’t that kind of limiting?’”

This hour, we discuss her comments with members of Generation Z, who are colloquially known as “zoomers.”

Our guests:

