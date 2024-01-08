© 2024 WXXI News
Connections
Should your water service line be replaced?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 8, 2024 at 2:47 PM EST
The City of Rochester is working to reduce exposure to lead in residents’ drinking water. Last November, the EPA announced the proposed Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI) plan, which would replace all lead service lines within ten years. The proposal cites the health issues lead can cause.

In Rochester, the process has been conducted in phases. This hour, we’re joined by representatives from the City of Rochester to discuss the project and what residents need to know, and we hear from local homeowners about their experience with the water service line replacement project.

Our guests:

  • David Rowley, chief of water quality operations for the City of Rochester
  • Nicholas Wynne, engineer for the City of Rochester Water Bureau
  • Eric Stevens, City of Rochester resident
  • Joyce Kennedy, City of Rochester resident

If you live in Rochester and you have questions about if your service line needs to be replaced, click here.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
