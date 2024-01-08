Should your water service line be replaced?

The City of Rochester is working to reduce exposure to lead in residents’ drinking water. Last November, the EPA announced the proposed Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI) plan, which would replace all lead service lines within ten years. The proposal cites the health issues lead can cause.

In Rochester, the process has been conducted in phases. This hour, we’re joined by representatives from the City of Rochester to discuss the project and what residents need to know, and we hear from local homeowners about their experience with the water service line replacement project.

Our guests:



David Rowley, chief of water quality operations for the City of Rochester

Nicholas Wynne, engineer for the City of Rochester Water Bureau

Eric Stevens, City of Rochester resident

Joyce Kennedy, City of Rochester resident

If you live in Rochester and you have questions about if your service line needs to be replaced, click here.