Democrat and Chronicle reporters on the state of the newspaper industry
After a well-publicized one-day strike last year, Gannett journalists hoped to find stability and a better deal with their employer. Instead, print reporters are dealing with ongoing uncertainty and constriction.
We talk to Democrat and Chronicle reporters about the state of their industry. On Tuesday, they will lead a virtual town hall on strengthening local news.
Our guests:
- Gary Craig, public safety and criminal justice reporter for the Democrat and Chronicle, and member of the Newspaper Guild of Rochester
- Justin Murphy, education reporter for the Democrat and Chronicle, and vice chair of the Newspaper Guild of Rochester