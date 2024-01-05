© 2024 WXXI News
Discussing CITY Magazine's January 2024 issue

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 5, 2024 at 2:59 PM EST
(foreground) Johanna Lester, Katie Epner, (background) Jake Walsh, and Leah Stacy on "Connections"
(foreground) Johanna Lester, Katie Epner, (background) Jake Walsh, and Leah Stacy on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, January 5, 2024
Rebecca Rafferty looks at the camera in this professional headshot
Rebecca Rafferty
Jessica Pavia
Jessica Pavia
Who won this year’s CITY Magazine “Best of Rochester" awards? You can read all about them in the January issue.

This hour, we share the winners and talk with CITY critics about their picks for the best in arts, culture, and more in Rochester.

Our guests:

