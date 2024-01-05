Discussing CITY Magazine's January 2024 issue
1 of 4 — MicrosoftTeams-image (7).png
(foreground) Johanna Lester, Katie Epner, (background) Jake Walsh, and Leah Stacy on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, January 5, 2024
David Griffin / WXXI News
2 of 4 — Rafferty_Rebecca_648--0012-web.jpg
Rebecca Rafferty
3 of 4
4 of 4 — Jessica Pavia
Jessica Pavia
Provided
Who won this year’s CITY Magazine “Best of Rochester" awards? You can read all about them in the January issue.
This hour, we share the winners and talk with CITY critics about their picks for the best in arts, culture, and more in Rochester.
Our guests:
- Leah Stacy, editor-in-chief of CITY Magazine
- Jake Walsh, art director for CITY Magazine
- Johanna Lester, contributor to CITY Magazine
- Daniel Kushner, arts writer for CITY Magazine
- Katie Epner, creative content producer for WXXI, and contributor to CITY Magazine
- Rebecca Rafferty, arts writer for CITY Magazine
- Jessica Pavia, contributor to CITY Magazine
- Abby Quatro, contributor to CITY Magazine