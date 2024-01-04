Activist Justin Morris on how to curb gun violence in Rochester

43 people in Rochester lost their lives to gun violence last year. That’s according to data from the Rochester Police Department.

Nearly one year ago, we sat down with anti-gun violence activist Justin Morris to discuss efforts to curb the violence. There were fewer deaths in 2023 than in the previous two years, and Morris says there’s a lot more work to be done.

This hour, Morris is back in the studio to discuss strategies and programs offered through Untrapped Ministries and its Gun Violence Prevention Hub. Our guests:

