Connections
Activist Justin Morris on how to curb gun violence in Rochester

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 4, 2024 at 2:34 PM EST
Ann Lewis and Justin Morris on "Connections"
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Ann Lewis and Justin Morris on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, January 4, 2024

43 people in Rochester lost their lives to gun violence last year. That’s according to data from the Rochester Police Department.

Nearly one year ago, we sat down with anti-gun violence activist Justin Morris to discuss efforts to curb the violence. There were fewer deaths in 2023 than in the previous two years, and Morris says there’s a lot more work to be done.

This hour, Morris is back in the studio to discuss strategies and programs offered through Untrapped Ministries and its Gun Violence Prevention Hub. Our guests:

  • Justin Morris, founder and CEO of Untrapped Ministries Gun Violence Prevention and Community Empowerment Organization
  • Ann Lewis, project administrator for the Gun Violence Prevention Hub at Untrapped Ministries
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
