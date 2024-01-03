Local pediatrician on recent efforts to send medical relief to Ukraine

A local pediatrician is leading efforts to send medical equipment to Ukraine.

Through the Ukraine Medical Relief Fund, Dr. Yuliya Snyder and her colleague, Dr. Alex Paciorkowski, are working with a team of volunteers to send blankets, wound care kits, medication, defibrillators, and other medical devices and supplies to hospitals and clinicians in Ukraine.

This hour, Dr. Snyder joins us to discuss the latest on the relief efforts and how medical professionals both at home and abroad are helping Ukrainians in this time of crisis.

Our guest:

