Local pediatrician on recent efforts to send medical relief to Ukraine

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 3, 2024 at 2:48 PM EST
Yuliya Snyder on "Connections"
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Yuliya Snyder on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, January 3, 2024

A local pediatrician is leading efforts to send medical equipment to Ukraine.

Through the Ukraine Medical Relief Fund, Dr. Yuliya Snyder and her colleague, Dr. Alex Paciorkowski, are working with a team of volunteers to send blankets, wound care kits, medication, defibrillators, and other medical devices and supplies to hospitals and clinicians in Ukraine.

This hour, Dr. Snyder joins us to discuss the latest on the relief efforts and how medical professionals both at home and abroad are helping Ukrainians in this time of crisis.

Our guest:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
