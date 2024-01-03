How can AI help with medical billing?

Where can artificial intelligence be helpful in the future? Or, perhaps, in the present?

At a recent Rochester AI conference, one presentation focused on how AI can help with medical billing. If it works, that could affect thousands of Americans who are concerned about high deductibles -- and whether they decide to seek care at all. It could affect what we pay, and how much we understand about what we were billed.

Our guest explains how AI could be used.

In studio:

