© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Should we limit the number of new clothing items we purchase each year?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 2, 2024 at 2:49 PM EST
(foreground) Jen Lake, (background) Ariella Knight, and Melissa Dawson on "Connections"
1 of 2  — (foreground) Jen Lake, (background) Ariella Knight, and Melissa Dawson on Connections.png
(foreground) Jen Lake, (background) Ariella Knight, and Melissa Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, January 2, 2024
David Griffin / WXXI News
Joanna Carroll
2 of 2  — Joanna Carroll
Joanna Carroll
Grace Walker/Grace Walker Photography / Provided

How many new items of clothing do you purchase each year? For many shoppers, it’s not a question they’ve pondered, but should it be?

Last summer, a website known for publishing misinformation claimed the World Economic Forum declared that fashion would be abolished by 2030 and that humans will wear uniforms. The Associated Press, Reuters, and other sources all quickly called out the false claims. The information was linked to a 2019 report co-authored by other groups, which suggested that carbon emissions could be reduced if people limit new clothing items each year. It said that eight pieces per person per year by 2030 would be a “progressive target,” and three pieces would be “aggressive.” Would you limit your new purchases?

This hour, we explore how fashion contributes to carbon emissions, and we discuss what the industry and individuals can do to mitigate climate change.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack