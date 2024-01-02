Should we limit the number of new clothing items we purchase each year?

How many new items of clothing do you purchase each year? For many shoppers, it’s not a question they’ve pondered, but should it be?

Last summer, a website known for publishing misinformation claimed the World Economic Forum declared that fashion would be abolished by 2030 and that humans will wear uniforms. The Associated Press, Reuters, and other sources all quickly called out the false claims. The information was linked to a 2019 report co-authored by other groups, which suggested that carbon emissions could be reduced if people limit new clothing items each year. It said that eight pieces per person per year by 2030 would be a “progressive target,” and three pieces would be “aggressive.” Would you limit your new purchases?

This hour, we explore how fashion contributes to carbon emissions, and we discuss what the industry and individuals can do to mitigate climate change.

