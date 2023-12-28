Discussing ethics and how to contextualize sports fandom...and we ask: are the Bills and the Browns cursed?

In Western New York, sports fans sometimes wrestle with how much of their time and emotional energy to invest in local teams. For Shaun Nelms, his beloved Bills are going back for another run in the playoffs. For Evan, his childhood-favorite Browns appear to be heading back to the postseason as well. But fans like Evan have had to wrestle with the ethics of supporting teams that feature players who have committed egregious acts.

We talk not just about sports fandom, but how to contextualize our fandom, how to look for real leadership, and whether our franchises are cursed. (They're not, we don't think.) This is our first conversation in what could become a series known as the Long Suffering Podcast.

Shaun Nelms, lifelong Bills fan

Brittany Mollis, former Browns fan

*Note: The music featured in the pre-recorded introduction to this program is "Persistence (Original Mix)" by Ron Gelinas Chill Beats.