Connections
Andraé Evans, newly-elected Irondequoit Town Supervisor

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 28, 2023 at 2:24 PM EST
Andraé Evans on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Andraé Evans on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

Andraé Evans was recently elected supervisor in the town of Irondequoit. He's the first Black person elected to a supervisor position in a Monroe County suburb. But Evans, a proud Democrat, tends to focus more on his resume and values: he's a decorated combat veteran who speaks often of honor, sacrifice, and selfless service.

We discuss the work that lies ahead for Evans and his team.

Our guest:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
