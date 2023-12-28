Andraé Evans, newly-elected Irondequoit Town Supervisor
Andraé Evans was recently elected supervisor in the town of Irondequoit. He's the first Black person elected to a supervisor position in a Monroe County suburb. But Evans, a proud Democrat, tends to focus more on his resume and values: he's a decorated combat veteran who speaks often of honor, sacrifice, and selfless service.
We discuss the work that lies ahead for Evans and his team.
Our guest:
- Andraé Evans, supervisor-elect for the town of Irondequoit