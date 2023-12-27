© 2023 WXXI News
Connections
Lessons learned from the labor movement in 2023

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 27, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST
(foreground) Dan Maloney, (background) Maria Fisher and Jeremy Pietrzykowski on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, December 27, 2023

What lessons did we learn from the UAW strike of 2023? This hour, we sit down with leaders in the local labor movement to discuss how they see the past 12 months.

Despite gains in some areas, the American workforce remains significantly less organized than it was a generation ago. Our guests believe that can change. They talk about not only the past year, but the year ahead.

In studio:

