Lessons learned from the labor movement in 2023
What lessons did we learn from the UAW strike of 2023? This hour, we sit down with leaders in the local labor movement to discuss how they see the past 12 months.
Despite gains in some areas, the American workforce remains significantly less organized than it was a generation ago. Our guests believe that can change. They talk about not only the past year, but the year ahead.
In studio:
- Jeremy Pietrzykowski, vice president of Teamsters Local 118
- Dan Maloney, president of UAW Local 1097, president of the Rochester Labor Council, and president of the Rochester Area Labor Federation
- Maria Fisher, political and communications director for AFSCME Council 66, and vice president of the Rochester Labor Federation