© 2023 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

What are you reading and what do you hope to read next?

By Scott Fybush,
Megan Mack
Published December 21, 2023 at 3:19 PM EST
Kyle Semmel, Caitlin Larry and guest host Scott Fybush on "Connections"
1 of 2  — Kyle Semmel, Caitlin Larry and guest host Scott Fybush on "Connections"
Kyle Semmel, Caitlin Larry and guest host Scott Fybush on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, December 21, 2023
Julie Williams / WXXI News
Mackenzie Reed
2 of 2  — Mackenzie Reed
Mackenzie Reed
Provided
Scott Fybush smiles in this professional headshot photo.
Scott Fybush

Summer Book Week is an annual Connections highlight, but reading is something we can all do year-round.

For the holidays, guest host Scott Fybush returns with some of our favorite book people for a fun, interactive chat about what we're all reading and what books we're hoping to get for the holidays.

Our guests:

Connections
Scott Fybush
You'll hear Scott in various capacities on WXXI either as a reporter, or hosting Morning Edition or All Things Considered.
See stories by Scott Fybush
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack