What are you reading and what do you hope to read next?
1 of 2 — Kyle Semmel, Caitlin Larry and guest host Scott Fybush on "Connections"
Kyle Semmel, Caitlin Larry and guest host Scott Fybush on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, December 21, 2023
Julie Williams / WXXI News
2 of 2 — Mackenzie Reed
Mackenzie Reed
Provided
Summer Book Week is an annual Connections highlight, but reading is something we can all do year-round.
For the holidays, guest host Scott Fybush returns with some of our favorite book people for a fun, interactive chat about what we're all reading and what books we're hoping to get for the holidays.
Our guests:
- Henry Padrón-Morales, owner of Hipocampo Children's Books
- Mackenzie Reed, author
- Caitlin Larry, librarian at Brighton Memorial Library
- Kyle Semmel, literary translator and author