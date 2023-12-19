© 2023 WXXI News
Addressing higher rates of suicide among older men

By Jasmin Singer
Published December 19, 2023 at 2:40 PM EST
This hour on Connections—guest hosted by WXXI’s Jasmin Singer—focuses on the critical issue of high suicide rates among older men.

Our discussion delves into the various factors contributing to this troubling trend, including societal views on aging and mental health challenges specific to this demographic. We explore the importance of specialized care for the elderly, the role of community and family support, and the need for increased awareness and reduced stigma surrounding mental health in older men.

Through this conversation, we aim to shed light on this often-neglected issue and discuss actionable steps to support the mental well-being of older men in our communities. We’re also joined by a mental health advocate who shares his story and his strategies for reducing the stigma of mental illness.

Our guests:

Jasmin Singer
Jasmin Singer (she/they) is WXXI's Weekend Edition host. She's also the author of "The VegNews Guide to Being a Fabulous Vegan" and "Always Too Much and Never Enough." She's the co-host of the "Our Hen House" podcast. After living in New York City for nearly 20 years, then trying out West Hollywood for size, Jasmin and her wife are climate refugees who found their way to Rochester.
