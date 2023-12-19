Addressing higher rates of suicide among older men

Who is Danny / stock.adobe.com Microphone and headphones

This hour on Connections—guest hosted by WXXI’s Jasmin Singer—focuses on the critical issue of high suicide rates among older men.

Our discussion delves into the various factors contributing to this troubling trend, including societal views on aging and mental health challenges specific to this demographic. We explore the importance of specialized care for the elderly, the role of community and family support, and the need for increased awareness and reduced stigma surrounding mental health in older men.

Through this conversation, we aim to shed light on this often-neglected issue and discuss actionable steps to support the mental well-being of older men in our communities. We’re also joined by a mental health advocate who shares his story and his strategies for reducing the stigma of mental illness.

