Addressing higher rates of suicide among older men
This hour on Connections—guest hosted by WXXI’s Jasmin Singer—focuses on the critical issue of high suicide rates among older men.
Our discussion delves into the various factors contributing to this troubling trend, including societal views on aging and mental health challenges specific to this demographic. We explore the importance of specialized care for the elderly, the role of community and family support, and the need for increased awareness and reduced stigma surrounding mental health in older men.
Through this conversation, we aim to shed light on this often-neglected issue and discuss actionable steps to support the mental well-being of older men in our communities. We’re also joined by a mental health advocate who shares his story and his strategies for reducing the stigma of mental illness.
Our guests:
- Yeates Conwell, M.D., professor of psychiatry, geriatric psychiatrist and leader of the “Vital Aging” initiative of the University of Rochester’s Aging Institute
- Kathleen Cameron, senior director of the National Center on Aging's Center for Healthy Aging
- Padraic Lillis, filmmaker, writer, educator, and mental health advocate