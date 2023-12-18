How did Generation X shape our world?

Who is Danny / stock.adobe.com Microphone and headphones

This hour, we explore Generation X's essence—one that some call a misunderstood era, while others refer to it as the foundation for cultural innovation. Gen Xers, who grew up with mixtapes, MTV, and significant global events, are often seen as the last to fully embrace the analog world, yet some view their skepticism and independence critically.

Connections guest host Jasmin Singer has gathered a panel of Gen Xers and experts to discuss their legacy, myths, and lasting impact. If you're a Gen Xer, join us to relive your mixtape and flannel days.

Our guests:

