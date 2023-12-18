How did Generation X shape our world?
Lynn Chen
Elwood Watson, Ph.D.
Max Schulte, Denise Young and guest host Jasmin Singer on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, December 18, 2023
This hour, we explore Generation X's essence—one that some call a misunderstood era, while others refer to it as the foundation for cultural innovation. Gen Xers, who grew up with mixtapes, MTV, and significant global events, are often seen as the last to fully embrace the analog world, yet some view their skepticism and independence critically.
Connections guest host Jasmin Singer has gathered a panel of Gen Xers and experts to discuss their legacy, myths, and lasting impact. If you're a Gen Xer, join us to relive your mixtape and flannel days.
Our guests:
- Lynn Chen, Gen X writer and actress
- Elwood Watson, Ph.D., historian and author specializing in Gen X
- Denise Young, executive editor at WXXI
- Max Schulte, photojournalist and videographer at WXXI