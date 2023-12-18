© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

How did Generation X shape our world?

By Jasmin Singer
Published December 18, 2023 at 2:30 PM EST
Lynn Chen
Lynn Chen
Elwood Watson, Ph.D.
Elwood Watson, Ph.D.
Max Schulte, Denise Young and guest host Jasmin Singer on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, December 18, 2023
Max Schulte, Denise Young and guest host Jasmin Singer on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, December 18, 2023
This hour, we explore Generation X's essence—one that some call a misunderstood era, while others refer to it as the foundation for cultural innovation. Gen Xers, who grew up with mixtapes, MTV, and significant global events, are often seen as the last to fully embrace the analog world, yet some view their skepticism and independence critically.

Connections guest host Jasmin Singer has gathered a panel of Gen Xers and experts to discuss their legacy, myths, and lasting impact. If you're a Gen Xer, join us to relive your mixtape and flannel days.

Our guests:

Jasmin Singer
Jasmin Singer (she/they) is WXXI's Weekend Edition host. She's also the author of "The VegNews Guide to Being a Fabulous Vegan" and "Always Too Much and Never Enough." She's the co-host of the "Our Hen House" podcast. After living in New York City for nearly 20 years, then trying out West Hollywood for size, Jasmin and her wife are climate refugees who found their way to Rochester.
