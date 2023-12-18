Can divorce help children thrive if parents have the right tools?

Who is Danny / stock.adobe.com Microphone and headphones

In this hour of Connections—guest-hosted by WXXI’s Jasmin Singer—we delve into a pivotal question: Can children thrive after divorce with the right support? We explore this with JoAnne Pedro-Carroll, Ph.D., a renowned clinical psychologist and expert in children's post-divorce well-being.

Pedro-Carroll, known for her influential book, “Putting Children First,” and as an advisor to Sesame Workshop’s Resilience Project, brings critical insights. We discuss children's reactions to parental separation; strategies for parents to enhance children's emotional health during and post-divorce; tools for discussing divorce and other sensitive topics with children; and effective co-parenting communication and relationship strategies.

Our guest:

