Connections
Can divorce help children thrive if parents have the right tools?

By Jasmin Singer
Published December 18, 2023 at 2:29 PM EST
In this hour of Connections—guest-hosted by WXXI’s Jasmin Singer—we delve into a pivotal question: Can children thrive after divorce with the right support? We explore this with JoAnne Pedro-Carroll, Ph.D., a renowned clinical psychologist and expert in children's post-divorce well-being.

Pedro-Carroll, known for her influential book, “Putting Children First,” and as an advisor to Sesame Workshop’s Resilience Project, brings critical insights. We discuss children's reactions to parental separation; strategies for parents to enhance children's emotional health during and post-divorce; tools for discussing divorce and other sensitive topics with children; and effective co-parenting communication and relationship strategies.

Our guest:

Jasmin Singer
Jasmin Singer (she/they) is WXXI's Weekend Edition host. She's also the author of "The VegNews Guide to Being a Fabulous Vegan" and "Always Too Much and Never Enough." She's the co-host of the "Our Hen House" podcast. After living in New York City for nearly 20 years, then trying out West Hollywood for size, Jasmin and her wife are climate refugees who found their way to Rochester.
