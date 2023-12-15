Linda Kingsley, retiring corporation counsel for the City of Rochester

The top lawyer for the City of Rochester is retiring.

Prior to serving the administration of Mayor Malik Evans, Linda Kingsley held the same role from 1994 until 2005 under Mayor Bill Johnson. The breadth of her work is expansive, representing the city in a range of legal areas, including housing, gun violence, taxes, economic development, and the recent Kia and Hyundai thefts.

Guest host Gino Fanelli sits down with Kingsley to discuss her work, her long career, and what’s next. Our guest:

