© 2023 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Linda Kingsley, retiring corporation counsel for the City of Rochester

By Gino Fanelli,
Megan Mack
Published December 15, 2023 at 2:30 PM EST
Linda Kingsley on "Connections"
Carlet Clare
/
WXXI News
Linda Kingsley on "Connections" with Gino Fanelli on Friday, December 15, 2023

The top lawyer for the City of Rochester is retiring.

Prior to serving the administration of Mayor Malik Evans, Linda Kingsley held the same role from 1994 until 2005 under Mayor Bill Johnson. The breadth of her work is expansive, representing the city in a range of legal areas, including housing, gun violence, taxes, economic development, and the recent Kia and Hyundai thefts.

Guest host Gino Fanelli sits down with Kingsley to discuss her work, her long career, and what’s next. Our guest:

  • Linda Kingsley, retiring corporation counsel for the City of Rochester
Connections
Gino Fanelli
Gino Fanelli covers City Hall. He joined the staff as a reporter in 2019 by way of the Rochester Business Journal, and formerly served as a watchdog reporter for Gannett in Maryland and a stringer for the Associated Press.
See stories by Gino Fanelli
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack