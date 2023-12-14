Is "Love Actually" the ultimate romantic comedy or...awful, actually?
“Love Actually:” love it or hate it?
It has been 20 years since the film was first released. Some call it the ultimate romantic comedy and a Christmas classic, others say it’s polarizing and problematic. What do you think?
This hour, our guests debate what they say are the merits and the shortcomings of the film. And if you haven’t seen it, you can catch it at the Little Theatre Friday and Saturday.
Our guests:
- Mona Isler, “Love Actually” fan
- Vanessa Cheeks, “Love Actually” fan, and co-founder of the Anomaly Film Festival
- Matt Passantino, “Love Actually” fan, and film critic for CITY Magazine
- Erich Van Dussen, film buff who gave “Love Actually” a “punishing review”
- Mark Brummitt, Ph.D., Brit who says “Love Actually” infuriates him