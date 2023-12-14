© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Is "Love Actually" the ultimate romantic comedy or...awful, actually?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 14, 2023 at 3:20 PM EST
“Love Actually:” love it or hate it?

It has been 20 years since the film was first released. Some call it the ultimate romantic comedy and a Christmas classic, others say it’s polarizing and problematic. What do you think?

This hour, our guests debate what they say are the merits and the shortcomings of the film. And if you haven’t seen it, you can catch it at the Little Theatre Friday and Saturday.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
