© 2023 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

An update on the Birds and Bees Protection Act

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 14, 2023 at 3:11 PM EST
freeimages.com/Brandon Keim

Governor Kathy Hochul has less than ten days to act on a piece of legislation that would limit the use of certain pesticides in the state. If passed, the Birds and Bees Protection Act would prohibit the sale of neonic pesticides or the use of seeds coated with those pesticides.

Environmental groups are in favor of the bill, saying it would protect the health of humans and wildlife. Agricultural groups that oppose it say it would whittle away at pest protections farmers need every season. This hour, we explore various sides of the issue as the bill sits on the governor’s desk.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack