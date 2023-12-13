© 2023 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

How do we design streets to make them safer?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 13, 2023 at 3:50 PM EST
(foreground) James Dietz, (foreground) Evan Lowenstein, and Mitch Gruber on "Connections"
Megan Mack
(foreground) James Dietz, (foreground) Evan Lowenstein, and Mitch Gruber on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, December 13, 2023

The death of a pedestrian in Rochester last year has sparked conversations about how to make streets safer.

42-year-old Edgar Santa-Cruz and his dog, Rosey, were struck and killed in a hit and run at the intersection of Park Avenue and South Goodman Street on December 22. On Friday, the non-profit Strong Towns will host an online workshop series during which participants can evaluate the design quality of that particular intersection. This hour, we preview that workshop and discuss how to build safer streets.

Our guests:

*To read about the City of Rochester's Active Transportation Plan, click here.
**To read the NPR article mentioned by Mitch Gruber during the discussion, click here.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack