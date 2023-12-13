© 2023 WXXI News
Analyzing how the U.S. teaches math, what works and what doesn't, and what should change

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 13, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST
Hailey Cox and Ashara Baker on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Hailey Cox and Ashara Baker on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, December 13, 2023

There has been a wave of reporting on how the U.S. teaches literacy. There has been less of a focus on math curriculum. Our guests this hour hope to change that.

We discuss what the research shows about what is effective and what is not effective when it comes to teaching math. Our guests:

*To read Ashara Baker's policy report on the Big 5 districts, click here.

