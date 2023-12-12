How can Rochester better support local filmmaking?

Local filmmakers say they are falling through the cracks of Rochester’s arts scene.

Pointing to the city’s history – one shaped by Kodak – they say Rochester no longer thinks of or supports filmmakers in the ways that it does with other artistic media. Unlike music, dance, visual and literary arts, and theater, film, they say, is an afterthought.

This hour, we explore the state of the local filmmaking scene, discuss what could improve opportunities for local filmmakers, and we preview an upcoming documentary film festival.

Our guests:

