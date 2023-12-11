© 2023 WXXI News
Researcher Valery Perry on peace agreements and peace implementation in international conflicts

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 11, 2023 at 2:21 PM EST
Valery Perry on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, December 11, 2023
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
As world leaders and policy makers explore possible peace agreements in Ukraine and Russia and also in Gaza, what can they learn from the past?

Valery Perry is a researcher and consultant based in Sarajevo. The Buffalo native joins us to discuss peace implementation, the state of democracy around the world, and what we can learn from recent international elections.

Our guest:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
