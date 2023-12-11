Researcher Valery Perry on peace agreements and peace implementation in international conflicts
As world leaders and policy makers explore possible peace agreements in Ukraine and Russia and also in Gaza, what can they learn from the past?
Valery Perry is a researcher and consultant based in Sarajevo. The Buffalo native joins us to discuss peace implementation, the state of democracy around the world, and what we can learn from recent international elections.
Our guest:
- Valery Perry, Ph.D., senior associate for the Democratization Policy Council