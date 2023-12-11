How should AI developers be addressing ethical issues as they create new technology?
How can – and should – AI developers be addressing ethical issues as they create new technology? It’s a question a local professor is exploring in his work.
Mark Weber leads a business, AI, and innovation program at Nazareth University. This hour, we discuss data bias, deepfakes, algorithms, and the ethics of creating AI.
Our guest:
- Mark Weber, clinical associate professor of marketing, and program director for the Business Leadership Undergraduate Program and the Business, Artificial Intelligence & Innovation Undergraduate Program at Nazareth University