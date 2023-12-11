© 2023 WXXI News
Connections
How should AI developers be addressing ethical issues as they create new technology?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 11, 2023 at 2:22 PM EST
Julie Williams
How can – and should – AI developers be addressing ethical issues as they create new technology? It’s a question a local professor is exploring in his work.

Mark Weber leads a business, AI, and innovation program at Nazareth University. This hour, we discuss data bias, deepfakes, algorithms, and the ethics of creating AI.

Our guest:

Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
