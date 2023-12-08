© 2023 WXXI News
How Rochester's Imagination Library is helping improve literacy rates among some of the city's youngest kids

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 8, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST
(foreground) Carol St. George, (background) Laquanda Fields, and Matt Present on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, December 8, 2023

Some of Rochester’s youngest kids are getting mail each month, and caregivers and educators say what’s in the package is helping them both at home and in the classroom.

About one in four preschoolers in Rochester are enrolled in the local chapter of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. The program delivers a new book in the mail every month. Studies show the Imagination Library helps improve Kindergarten readiness and makes it more likely that families will read to their children.

This hour, we continue our series of conversation about how to improve literacy rates among children. Our guests explore how programs like the Imagination Library are helping our community’s youngest readers. Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
